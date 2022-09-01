Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Williams, aged 74, was sentenced to 15 years in prison during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on August 31, after Williams admitted to 15 sex offences carried out against two girls, the oldest of whom is now aged just 12.

As he sent Williams to begin his sentence, Judge Graham Robinson told the pensioner that the ‘early childhood’ of his victims had been destroyed by his actions, adding that children violated in this manner could find it difficult to form relationships and to trust people.

"They are still very young children and it is too early to say what lasting damage you have caused to them. It may be that they never recover," said Judge Robinson.

Commenting on the length of the sentence he handed Williams, Judge Robinson added: “I have taken into account that this may mean that you die in prison. You cannot apply for parole until you are two-thirds through the sentence, and then they may insist you serve the whole 15 years."

Prosecuting barrister Richard Sheldon told the court that Williams’ contemptable conduct was exposed after one of his victims told her best friend about the abuse she had endured because she believed Williams ‘needed to get into trouble’ and ‘can’t do this anymore’.

Heartbreaking evidence read out in court detailed the devastating consequences Williams’ abuse has had on his victims, one of whom broke down in tears at school during a biology lesson because it reminded her of what Williams made her do.

At an earlier hearing, Williams, formerly of Ryecroft Street in Ashton-Under-Lyne, pleaded guilty to all charges he faced, including: six counts of rape of a child under 13; three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13; three counts of assault by penetration of a child under 13; two counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Mr Sheldon told the court that Williams was previously jailed for another sex offence in 1996 when he was sentenced to three months’ custody for assaulting a female under 14 years old.

Defending, Ian West said: “He expresses genuine remorse for his conduct.”

Mr West also told Judge Robinson that comments made by Williams in his pre-sentence report which suggested that his young victims ‘were in any way provocative or complicit’ were completely ‘repugnant’.

He added: “Mr Williams instructs me that he fully accepts complete responsibility.”

Commenting after the sentencing, PC Jason Earl, who led the investigation, praised Williams’ victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, for their bravery.

He said: “The victims have shown immense bravery in providing the police with enough information to have Williams charged, and have prevented further abuse from happening.

“The effect this will have on their lives going forward is immeasurable. The only saving grace is that Williams has admitted to the offences, thereby preventing the victims and family from having to face the ordeal of a trial.”

Victims and survivors of child sexual abuse can call or text the national helpline Say Something on 116 000, or call police on 101

Alternatively, you can also speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111. You can also report concerns online to the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre.