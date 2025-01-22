Grennel Mower: Sheffield pub forced to close over safety concerns could reopen soon, if application approved

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:59 GMT
A popular Sheffield pub which was forced to close over safety concerns could reopen soon.

The Grennel Mower, on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, has been closed since at least September last year and was stripped of its licence in October 2024.

But the Admiral Taverns pub group has now applied to Sheffield City Council for a new licence, suggesting that it plans to reopen the venue soon.

The Grennel Mower pub, on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, Sheffield, has been closed since autumn 2024
The Grennel Mower pub, on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, Sheffield, has been closed since autumn 2024 | Google

It is seeking permission to open until 12.30am during the week, and 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays - the same hours as under its previous licence. No designated premises supervisor is listed on the application.

Asked when it hopes to reopen the venue, a spokesperson for Admiral told The Star that ‘as it's an ongoing process, we can't comment any further’.

South Yorkshire Police had requested a licensing review last year on the grounds of ‘prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the prevention of children from harm’.

A listing stated that police believed ‘the premise poses a serious risk to the public should it remain open as a licensed venue’.

The pub’s licence was subsequently revoked at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee which was held behind closed doors on October 22.

No more details about the reasons for revoking the licence have been released by the council, the police or Admiral Taverns.

The pub had closed ahead of the decision to revoke its licence, with Admiral Taverns telling The Star at the time that it was investigating the matter and would ‘be working with the relevant authorities to ensure the appropriate measures are taken’.

The Grennel Mower had only reopened in December 2023 following a £255,000 refurbishment, with new flooring and furniture throughout, and a new games room.

It has an average score of 4.2/5 stars from 20 Google reviews, with one customer calling it an ‘awesome pub’ with ‘nice people’ and a ‘good environment’.

