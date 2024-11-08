A Sheffield pub has had its licence revoked following police concerns about public safety.

The Grennel Mower, on Lowedges Road, in Lowedges, has been closed since at least September after police requested a licensing review.

That review took place in a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee which was held behind closed doors on October 22.

The Grennel Mower pub, in Lowedges, Sheffield, is the subject of a licensing review.

The council has now confirmed to The Star that a decision was taken at the meeting to revoke the pub’s licence.

But no further details have yet been provided about the specific reasons for the review or on what grounds the licence was revoked.

The application by South Yorkshire Police for the review stated that it was made in relation to the ‘prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance and the prevention of children from harm’.

The listing also stated that police believed ‘the premise poses a serious risk to the public should it remain open as a licensed venue’.

The Grennel Mower is part of the Admiral Taverns pub group.

A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns said: “We take great pride in ensuring all our pubs adhere to licensing policies, and provide a friendly environment where everyone feels welcome.

“We are currently reviewing our options and hope to reopen the pub in the future. It would not be appropriate to comment any further at this time.”

Admiral Taverns previously told The Star that the pub had been closed while it investigated the matter, adding ‘we will be working with the relevant authorities to ensure the appropriate measures are taken’.

The Grennel Mower had reopened in December 2023 following a £255,000 refurbishment, with new flooring and furniture throughout, and a new games room.