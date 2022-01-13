The much-loved Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melt has made a comeback at the bakery chain and is available in shops nationwide from today, Thursday, January 13.

Earlier this week, Greggs posted a tease on social media channels giving customers a sneak preview that an iconic menu item would be shortly making a return.

It left fans speculating over what the item could be.

One commented ‘PLEASE LORD BE THE SAUSAGE AND BEAN MELT’, whilst another expressed her excitement at the possibility that the product could be returning, writing: “I THINK THE SAUSAGE AND BEAN MELT IS COMING BACK!!!”

Even celebrities had been involved in the speculation.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall wrote: “This better be the sausage bean cheese melt or I’m guna kick off hun”, in light of the prospect of the firm favourite reappearing on the menu.

The return follows huge demand from fans of the iconic puff pastry Melt, which is filled with baked beans, sausage meatballs, and melted cheese.

A spokesperson for Greggs said: “The highly anticipated return of our popular Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt will no doubt delight our customers nationwide. The product is exceptionally popular across the UK and we’re excited to be bringing back another customer favourite to our range.”