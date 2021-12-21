The new shop is the latest Greggs with a drive-thru service to open in the UK as the on-the-go retailer continues to expand its portfolio.

The shop, one of 100 that the bakery chain is opening in 2021, will stock favourites like its popular sausage rolls and steak bakes, as well as items from the new Christmas Menu – including the much-loved Festive Bake.

Sandwiches, other savouries and a range of sweet treats will also be available – as well as breakfast options until 11am daily.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A look around the brand new Greggs Drive Thru store on the Meadowhall Retail Park in Sheffield which opened on December 20, 2021 and offers customers the chance to eat in, drive-thru or click & collect all their favourite Greggs snacks.

Customers will be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs app, while delivery orders can be made via Just Eat.

The Sheffield drive-thru opening hours are:

Monday – Saturday: 6am - 10pm

Sunday: 7am - 9pm

Shop manager Shannon Wallhead said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop and drive-thru. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway.”

Roisin Currie, Retail and Property Director for Greggs, added: “Our new drive-thru in Sheffield has brought 25 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The location also includes a Nuttall Unit so customers can purchase some of Greggs favourite hot items such as southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

Any further jobs created at the Sheffield Meadowhall shop will be posted on the Greggs website.

It comes as the Greggs Foundation has announced the opening of a new breakfast club at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Sheffield, and at Poolsbrook Primary Academy in Chesterfield.

The new clubs will offer 70 children who need it a free, nutritional breakfast before school to ensure they are prepared for the day ahead.

Launched in 1999, the Greggs Foundation’s Breakfast Club programme has grown to serve wholesome, free breakfasts to around 40,000 children every school day, at over 650 Clubs across the UK.

So far the programme has served over 58 million free meals with an ambition to support 1,000 breakfast clubs by 2025, serving 70,000 free, nutritious meals each school day, as announced in The Greggs Pledge earlier in the year.

Laura Atkinson, Head of School at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, said: "We are really pleased to be working in partnership with the Greggs Foundation and providing a free breakfast club for children at our school. Evidence-based research proves that a nutritional, healthy breakfast sets children up for a positive start for the day and a great day's learning.

"The team at the Greggs Foundation have been great at supporting staff at St Joseph's to get the breakfast club up and running to serve this to our children. We look forward to working together to make a difference in our local community."

Customers at Greggs stores nationwide can now donate a free breakfast to a child in need at one of Greggs’ Breakfast Clubs at any time of year.