Just Eat workers, who are employed by a company called Stuart Delivery, will ride through the city and hold a rally at the town hall on Sunday, November 28 to protest at a decision by the company to slash delivery fees from £4.50 to £3.40.

The motorcade will set off from Queen Street at 11am before arriving at the Town Hall by midday.

And the Stuart Delivery staff will also strike, beginning December 6.

Organisers of the strike say they are calling for no pay cuts, a minimum of £6 plus mileage per delivery, £15 per hour payment for waiting times after 10 minutes and a recruitment freeze.

Bryn Atkinson-Woodcock, a Stuart courier in Sheffield, said: “With the rising cost of living, and minimum wage and national living wage rising too, we should be getting a pay rise, not a pay cut.

“The pay at Stuart is bad as it is. Stuart advertises pay between £15 and £20 an hour online but this is totally unrealistic. Once you take out the rising price of fuel, insurance, vehicle maintenance, and tax, we’re making far below minimum wage.

“I work six to seven days a week, between eight and 12 hours and it’s obliterated my savings.

“I’m on my third car since I started working with Stuart because I’m doing 50 miles a day and the wear and tear costs take a considerable amount of my earnings. All we’re asking for is fair pay so we can pay our costs, earn a decent living, and have the time to see our families.”

Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake has given her support to the strike.

She said: “Stuart couriers have helped keep Sheffield going through the pandemic. For them to be rewarded with a pay cut like this is not acceptable. Every worker deserves a living wage, job security, and proper employment rights.

“I hope that both Stuart and Just Eat do the right thing and give their delivery workers a pay rise, not a pay cut.”

Strike organisers IWGB – the union representing Stuart couriers – have set up a fundraiser to support striking workers.

An IWGB spokesperson added: “Drivers must already cover all our own costs, we are not paid for the times we're waiting for orders, and we have seen our pay slowly decline over time.

“Going on strike is a big sacrifice for us, so we're raising funds to enable us to take action and win.”

Stuart Delivery is part of the DPD Group. As part of a new pay structure beginning in December, workers will be paid based on the distance they travel per delivery.

Any delivery up to 0.5 miles will result in a £3.40 payment, and additional payments are added on for longer journeys.