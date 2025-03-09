It’s fair to say Sheffielders like a Greggs bakery, with well over a dozen branches of the bakery giant across the city.

But many people in Sheffield are unaware the popular chain also has a discount store within the city where you can find huge savings.

The Greggs Outlet on Barnsley Road, at Sheffield Lane Top, is one of more than 30 located across the country selling unwanted produce at often hugely reduced prices.

How much can you save at Greggs Outlet in Sheffield?

You can save up to 75 per cent on baked goods there.

Shoppers have reported finding sandwiches for £1.22, reduced from £4.50, and a four-pack of sausage rolls for just £1.85, compared to the usual £4.35.

The Greggs Outlet on Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, offers huge discounts on unsold baked goods and sandwiches, with a portion of the profits going to charity. It is the only Greggs Outlet store in South Yorkshire. | National World

Greggs Outlet shops were launched to help reduce food waste while helping people in disadvantaged areas benefit from big savings.

At the end of each day, any food that hasn’t been sold is removed from the shelves of Greggs’ normal branches, and as much as possible is sent to the Outlet stores to be sold the next day at a reduced price.

As well as offering customers big savings, a portion of the profits goes to the Greggs Foundation to support charitable organisations in the local area.

What are the opening hours?

By the end of 2025, Greggs says it will have 50 Outlet shops around the country selling affordable food in some of the nation’s most deprived neighbourhoods.

The Greggs Outlet at 829 Barnsley Road, Sheffield S5 0QF, is currently the only one in South Yorkshire.

It is open seven days a week, from 7.30am-5pm Monday to Saturday, and from 9.30am-4pm on Sundays.

