Greggs opens new breakfast club offering Sheffield school kids free breakfast
Greggs bakery has launched a new breakfast club offering school children in Sheffield a free breakfast.
The breakfast club has been launched at Heritage Park Community School offering 40 children a free, healthy breakfast before school.
Options include toast, low sugar, high fibre cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice, and milk.
The club will be funded by the Greggs Foundation as part of its nationwide Breakfast Club programme, which serves breakfasts to around 46,500 children every school day.
Lynne Hindmarch, Breakfast Club manager for the Greggs Foundation, said: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new breakfast club at Heritage Park Community School.
“Through breakfast clubs such as this, we’re able to support over 46,500 children each day nationally, and new openings like the one at Heritage Park Community School are helping us to continue heading towards reaching our target of serving 70,000 breakfasts each school day by 2025.”