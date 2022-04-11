Greggs opens new breakfast club offering Sheffield school kids free breakfast

The breakfast club has been launched at Heritage Park Community School offering 40 children a free, healthy breakfast before school.

Options include toast, low sugar, high fibre cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice, and milk.

School children taking part in a breakfast club.

The club will be funded by the Greggs Foundation as part of its nationwide Breakfast Club programme, which serves breakfasts to around 46,500 children every school day.

Lynne Hindmarch, Breakfast Club manager for the Greggs Foundation, said: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new breakfast club at Heritage Park Community School.