7 things to do in Sheffield: From Theo's Egg Run to Sheffield Vegan Market and Six The Musical

Here’s seven of our top picks.

Sundae Opening - Performance & Workshop

An amusing theatre piece by writer James Stone about the fierce competition in the 1930s between local libraries. Sheffield Central Library, S1 1XZ. Wednesday, April 20. 12-1pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Egg Run 2022.

Growtheatre Youth Theatre – Intermediate Group

Youth theatre members learn a whole host of drama, design, performance and outdoor skills. They are encouraged to work independently and imaginatively and how the outdoor spaces might inspire them. Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, Abbey Lane, S7 2QZ. The new group will start Tuesday, April 19 and 6-7.30pm. Booking Essential, to book please fill in a booking form at https://forms.gle/HGcqJdbDQsqpBweg9.

AYUP Meet-up: Calligraphy & Illustration w/ Enso.

Expand your understanding of calligraphy and its place in the world of illustration while learning lettering skills from local artist Enso. Picture House Social, 383 Abbeydale Road. Monday, April 18. 7-9pm. Tickets £3.50-£5. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Sundae Opening - Performance & Workshop

Sheffield Vegan Market

A huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, sustainable chandlers and local artists. The Moor, S1 4PF. Sunday, April 17. 10.30-4pm. Free.

Six The Musical

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration. Lyceum Theatre. Tuesday, April 19 – Saturday, April 30. For tickets and prices www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Growtheatre.

Martin Turner and his band

He will be performing the Wishbone Ash album at The Greystones. Greystones Rd. Saturday, April 16. 8pm. £18.70. www.wegottickets.com

Theo’s Egg Run 2022

The Egg Run cavalcade will start from Europa Link and riders will ride to Weston Park. Sunday, April 17. £2 minimum donation. Bikers will meet at the Police Operations Centre on Europa Link (S9 1XX) between 8am-10am. For more info visit www.tchc.org.uk

AYUP Meet-up: Calligraphy & Illustration w/ Enso.

Sheffield Vegan Market.

Six The Musical.