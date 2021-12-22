The store is one of 100 new branches to be opened by the bakery chain this year and offers people the convenient option of ordering their favourite pasties and sweet treats from the comfort of their car.

It sits near a McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and a Starbucks drive-thru – leaving diners spoilt for choice with food and drink options when shopping at the retail park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A look around the brand new Greggs drive-thru store on the Meadowhall Retail Park in Sheffield which opened on Monday, December 20, 2021 and offers customers the chance to eat in, drive-thru or click & collect all their favorite Greggs snacks.

The new venue opened its doors on Monday, December 20.

Earlier this week, shop manager Shannon Wallhead said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop and drive-thru. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway.”

And it seems that customers are equally excited about being able to pick up their favourite baked treats.

They have been taking to social media to show their excitement for the new drive-thru store near Meadowhall – and tagging their friends to let them know about the exciting new addition to the retail park.

One customer, Jesse Abbott, wrote: “Dreams can come true….” while another added: “Heaven?”

Another customer, Taylor Green, seemed happy not to have to drive too far to enjoy a snack from Greggs, commenting: “Finally one near me”, with Ryan Hawley adding: “PRAYERS = ANSWERED”.

The drive-thru option has also been hailed a ‘game changer’.

But not everyone has been overly impressed by the idea.

One customer, David Shepherd, said he would not be visiting ‘because all their food is ice cold when you get it’, while Mark Shea wrote: “So wrong in so many ways”.

Joseph D’Roza added: “What's wrong with pulling into a Gregss, walking into the place and getting what you want?

“Are we becoming that lazy we need a drive through?”

The store, which has created 25 new jobs in the area, is open at the following times:

Monday – Saturday: 6am - 10pm

Sunday: 7am - 9pm