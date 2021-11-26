Shamsudin Orshdin, with agents Michael Hyde and Associates Ltd, submitted plans to the council to build a two storey retail unit on a vacant and rundown site at land to the rear of units E to M, Meadowhall Retail Park, Lock House Road, Carbrook.

If approved, the site – which is 1,744.21m2 – will be let to retailers and include car parking for 14 spaces including two disabled spots.

Ikea and Meadowhall Retail Park near where a new shop is planned.

In a statement provided with the plans, Michael Hyde and Associates Ltd said: “The project contributes towards the development of the area both visually and commercially.

“This site is a prime location for a new retail unit with it being visible on all four sides, and being in clear sight for all the passing trams, we know this to be extremely busy with shoppers since Carbrook is only one stop before Meadowhall Shopping Centre.”

They added: “A new retail unit here would be prime use of the site as it would be a threshold into the retail area of Meadowhall, and advertising it as such.”

The building will have a contemporary design and is intended to be eye-catching so it is easily identifiable on approach, with an obvious entrance.

Inside, the layout will be open plan for use as a shop floor with a first floor mezzanine covering three-quarters of the ground floor.

There will also be a storage and staff area and delivery access.