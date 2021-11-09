So pastry fans will be delighted to learn about the seasonal treats coming to Greggs stores in Sheffield, including the popular Festive Bake.

Greggs today launched the first phase of its 2021 Christmas menu, available now, and teased customers about the return of the Festive Bake and a new Vegan Festive Bake, which will go on sale from Monday, November 22.

The Pigs Under Blankets Baguette is part of the Greggs Christmas Menu 2021

Below are the new items available from today in full.

Pigs under Blankets Baguette

From £3.20

571 calories

Christmas Lunch Soup is part of the Greggs Christmas Menu 2021

“Perfectly cooked pork sausages with smoked sweetcure bacon topped with pork, sage & onion stuffing, wonderfully garnished with cranberry and port sauce in a freshly baked crusty white baguette.”

Christmas Lunch Soup

From £2.00

159 Calories

The Mint Mocha is part of the Greggs Christmas Menu 2021

“Tasty soup made with diced smoked bacon, pork sausage, tasty chicken, turkey, sage & onion stuffing and vegetables, blended with a delicious mix of herbs and spices. It really is Christmas in a cup!”

Mint Mocha

From £1.95

303 Calories (Regular)

“Our mouth-watering Mint Mocha is made with freshly ground Fairtrade Espresso, steamed milk, hot chocolate and mint flavour syrup with sweetener, perfectly finished with a cream topping and chocolate sprinkles.”

Mint Hot Chocolate

From £1.95

288 Calories (Regular)

“We’ve taken our original, deliciously decadent Fairtrade Hot chocolate and given it a festive twist with delicious mint flavour syrup, an indulgent cream topping and chocolate sprinkles to finish.”

Salted Caramel Latte

From £1.95

223 Calories (Regular)

“Made with freshly ground coffee beans, frothy milk and salted caramel flavour syrup, finished off with a whipped cream topping and a sprinkle of salted caramel flavour sugar.”

Sweet Mince Pie

From £1.75 per six-pack, two packs for £3, or from just 50p each

281 Calories