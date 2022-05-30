Pub chain Greene King will be offering the deal at a number of venues across the city today, Monday, May 30, because that was the average cost of a pint during the Queen's ascension to the throne in 1952.

Participating pubs in Sheffield include The Penny Black in the city centre, The Porter Brook in Ecclesall Road, The Ball in Crookes and The Shakey in Hillsborough. For the full list visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/my-local

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture shows the Queen's visit to Sheffield to distribute Maundy money in 2015: Picture Scott Merrylees SM1007/90q

Those who want to enjoy a cheap pint of Greene King IPA today will just need to use a secret codeword.

Anyone visiting one of the Greene King Local Pub or Flaming Grill sites will be able to claim the offer by using the password "1952".

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: "The platinum jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began - 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.

"We can't wait to see our customers enjoy this royally good deal on Monday 30 May, and look forward to celebrating the platinum jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend."

Greene King pubs are offering pints for 6p today.

The deal comes after opening hours for pubs and bars were extended across the country over the bank holiday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.