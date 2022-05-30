Sheffield College lecturer in line for award that is 'chef's equivalent of the Oscars'

Len Unwin is a finalist in the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards 2022, regarded as the chefs’ equivalent of the Oscars. He has been shortlisted for the Chef Lecturer Award.

The awards recognise exceptional talent across the catering and hospitality industry from apprentice and young chefs just starting out to chefs who are established in their careers in hospitality, pubs and restaurants.

Len, who is a curriculum team leader for catering and hospitality, said: “It’s an absolute honour to have been shortlisted. It means a lot to be recognised by your peers.

“It is a privilege to train the next generation of talent whose knowledge and skills are in strong demand by employers.”

Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal of the college, added: “Len’s skills and industry connections are incredibly valuable to our students helping them go further in their careers.

“During his two decades of service, Len has taught, inspired and mentored many trainee chefs repeatedly going the extra mile particularly during the pandemic and beyond. I am very proud of Len and his achievements.”

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner on June 9 attended by leading professionals from across the catering industry.