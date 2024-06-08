Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Roulette tasting menu is described as a ‘game of risk, dare, and excitement’

A new rooftop restaurant with views over Sheffield city centre is set to offer a seven-course tasting menu with a difference.

Governor Gupta is the in-house restaurant at the new Radisson Blu hotel opening soon on Pinstone Street.

The Governor Gupta rooftop restaurant and bar will be located at the new Radisson Blu hotel on Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre. The restaurant will offer a seven-course ‘Roulette’ tasting menu

It’s described as a ‘rooftop social eating house inspired by "Addas", typical North Indian meeting places’.

The retro-themed restaurant promises to offer ‘distinctive Indian flavours’, with dishes made using ‘select prime cuts of meat’, and shared Tandoor-smoked plates with fresh naans.

What do we know about ‘Roulette’ tasting menu?

There will also be a seven-course ‘Roulette’ tasting menu for those diner keen to indulge in a ‘game of risk, dare, and excitement’.

“Specially crafted by the Governor, each course gives you a curated surprise of Indian food, from spicy to mild to sweet,” the website states. The new hotel will also be home to the prohibition-themed Governor Gupta Bar, where visitors can sip cocktails and other drinks disguised as boardgame rule books.

The hotel’s opening date has yet to be confirmed by Radisson Blu or Sheffield City Council, which developed the building in partnership with Queensberry, but bookings are being taken from July 1. Prices start from £64.26 per night, according to the website. The 154-bedroom hotel was scheduled to open on June 10 but this was pushed back, with the delay apparently down to an issue with the licensing application.