The Big Tree pub in Woodseats featured on Good Morning Britain today, where Three Lions supporters could be seen around the tables with pints already in hand.

Footage from the show has been trending on social media this morning, where a short clip showing one fan raising his beer has been viewed more than 70,000 times after it was shared with the caption ‘7am, never tell me you aren’t proud to be English’.

The pub had already gone viral after it was declared to be England’s best-decorated Euro 2020 pub thanks to the 500-odd flags from the different European nations competing with which it is garlanded.

GMB reporter Jonathan Swain spoke to the general manager Adam Chamberlain this morning, who said: “We’ve had people visiting from all over the country just to take a selfie in front of the pub. It’s been really good.

“This is the big one. We’ve got a full house inside, plenty of seats available in the beer garden, so if you want to watch the match in a good atmosphere this is the place.”

The Big Tree pub in Woodseats, Sheffield, where England fans gathered from 7am today ahead of the Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Germany (pic: Tom Maddick/SWNS)

The reporter then turned to punters sipping their pints and said: “You’re not starting from now, are you? I think it’s going to be a long, long day for a lot of these people here. Kick off’s at five o’clock. It’s only seven o’clock in the morning and they’re already on it.”