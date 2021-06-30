Sheffield's first ever dinosaur-themed pub to open this week with animatronic T-Rex and Velociraptor

Landlady Chantelle Synyer is excited to invite customers to step back in time to have a dinosaur-themed dining experience at her pub Jurassica, which is based on Monteney Crescent, Ecclesfield.

She hopes to open Jurassica on Thursday, July 1, and anamatronic dinosaurs, Tricksy the T-Rex and Velociraptor, Blue, a replica of the dinosaur from Jurrasic World, are among the fearsome beasts that roam the pub.

“I can’t wait to open, and for people to see Jurassica,” said Chantelle.

Chantelle Syner prepares to open Jurassica at the former Fighting Cocks pub on Monteney Crescent in Shefffield

Jurassica will offer a ticketed dinosaur-themed dining experience in the prehistoric restaurant, during which customers will get to meet Tricksy and Blue; as well as casual dining in a separate bar area.

Casual dining is all that is on offer until the remaining coronavirus restrictions are lifted, but Chantelle has hinted there is a chance Tricksy and Blue could make a guest appearance during Jurassica’s opening weekend.

There are a number of smaller, puppet baby dinosaurs at Jurassica, as well as an animatronic T-Rex head which is mounted on the restaurant’s wall, and a Pterodactyl suspended from the ceiling.

A dino steak and Stegasaurus spaghetti bolognese are just some of the dishes on Jurassica’s menu.

Chantelle Syner hopes to open Jurassica at the former Fighting Cocks pub on Monteney Crescent in Ecclesfield this week

Chantelle says fearsome diners will also be able to participate in a man vs dino challenge, and could win a personalised T-shirt, as well as a place on her wall of fame, if they manage to consume a huge selection of meat dishes in just 45 minutes.

She has owned Tricksy and Blue for a number of years, and has even taken them to Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival, through her events company, Celebrate and Create.

Chantelle set herself the challenge of tracking down an animatronic dinosaur when her son Cyron, then four-years-old, developed a love of all things prehistoric.

After watching a YouTube video of an animatronic dinosaur scaring unsuspecting people in a lift, she managed to track down its owner who pointed her in the direction of the manufacturer.

Chantelle, who is also mum to five-year-old Cienna, believes Jurassica will be the “UK’s first and only” animatronic dinosaur themed pub and restaurant, and will also be offering an events service through which parents can hire out her function room for children’s parties with Tricksy and Blue.

She will offer all-inclusive parties for up to 15 children for £250, and every child will get to meet Tricksy and Blue and the baby dinosaurs.

The 36-year-old is keen to emphasise that residents will be able to come to Jurassica for a quiet drink and meal, away from the dinosaurs, in the casual dining area; and she has set up a football team called Jurassica F.C, as well as a darts and pool team.

She also hopes to “raise a lot of money” for Sheffield charities through the selection of events she plans to hold at Jurassica, including bank holiday fun days, complete with fairground rides, and live music.

Chantelle took over the pub, which has previously been called The Fighting Cock and The Malt House, in July last year, and Covid-19 restrictions has led to the opening being delayed.