The Good Food Awards 2023 honours the finest cuisine in the country, and the winners have just been announced. Nearly 600,000 establishments entered this year’s competition, according to organisers, who said there was a record number of votes cast for the finalists by readers, customers and fans.

The Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes is presented to businesses offering great quality food, service and value, while the Gold Seal is reserved for those achieving consistently high customer ratings and votes over at least three years. Below are the winners from Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the surrounding area.

Sheffield winners

The Street Food Chef on Arundel Street, Sheffield, was one of the winners of the Good Food Awards 2023. Pictured is Richard Golland

The Street Food Chef

90 Arundel Street, Sheffield, S1 4RE

2023 Good Food Award for Takeaways (Blue Ribbon)

The Street Food Chef is known for its healthy and tasty Mexican food, and has been running since 2010. Writing on Google Reviews, one customer said: “Best Mexican food you will find. Staff are all friendly and (there is a) great range of food options catering for all needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turnip and Thyme on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, was one of the winners of the Good Food Awards 2023

La Coppola

137 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EB

2023 Good Food Award (Gold Seal)

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Coppola is one of Sheffield’s top-rated restaurants, with one fan raving on Tripadvisor: “Best food I’ve ever had, so tasty and amazing quality. Staff were amazing and I can’t recommend this place enough.”

The Treehouse Board Game Cafe on Boston Street, Sheffield, was one of the winners of the Good Food Awards 2023

Turnip & Thyme

740 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8TB

Advertisement Hide Ad

2023 Good Food Award (Gold Seal)

Created by brother and sister duo, Robert and Louise, Turnip & Thyme serves British favourites and comfort food classics, perfect for enjoying with family and friends,” Good Food Award organisers state, adding that there is “an emphasis on using seasonal ingredients locally sourced and served in a cosy and relaxed setting.”

The Treehouse Board Game Cafe

41 Boston Street, Sheffield, S2 4QF

Advertisement Hide Ad

2023 Good Food Award for Cafes (Blue Ribbon)

As well as great food, this vegan-friendly cafe which opened five years ago boasts a huge range of more than 800 games for customers to play, from the latest titles to familiar favourites.

Other South Yorkshire winners

The Glass Strawberry, 48-50 Printing Office Street, Doncaster, DN1 1TR – 2023 Good Food Award for Cafes (Blue Ribbon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry's Fish Bar and Restaurant, 18 High Street, Hatfield, DN7 4BP – 2023 Good Food Award for Fish & Chips (Blue Ribbon)

Whitby’s, Poplar Way, Catcliffe, S60 5TR – 2023 Good Food Award for Fish & Chips (Blue Ribbon)

Elephant and Castle, Tingle Bridge Lane, Hemingfield, S73 0NT – 2023 Good Food Award for Gastro Pubs (Gold Seal)

The White Bull Restaurant, Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne, S75 4AT – 2023 Good Food Award (Blue Ribbon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners from surrounding area

Hackney House Cafe, Hackney Lane, Barlow, S18 7TQ – 2023 Good Food Award for Cafes (Blue Ribbon)

Toll Bar Fish & Chip Shop, The Dale, Stoney Middleton, S32 4TF – 2023 Good Food Award for Fish & Chips (Blue Ribbon)

1530 the Restaurant, Cross Street, Castleton, S33 8WH – 2023 Good Food Award (Gold Seal)

Advertisement Hide Ad

No10 Cafe & Restaurant, 9 South Street, Chesterfield, S40 1QX – 2023 Good Food Award for Cafes (Blue Ribbon)

The Harley Cafe, Welbeck Farm Shop, Worksop, S80 3LW – 2023 Good Food Award for Cafes (Blue Ribbon)

Tredici Wood Fired Pizzeria, 15 Abbey Gate, Grimsby, DN31 1JY – 2023 Good Food Award for Takeaways (Blue Ribbon)

Ocean Fish Bar, 50 St Peter's Avenue, Cleethorpes, DN35 8HP – 2023 Good Food Award for Fish & Chips (Gold Seal)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver's Eatery, 65 Central Promenade, Cleethorpes, DN35 8SE – 2023 Good Food Award for Cafes (Blue Ribbon)