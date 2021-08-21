We tried the food at Turnip and Thyme on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road - here's our verdict

We arrived at the cosy restaurant, 740 Ecclesall Road, on a Saturday afternoon and were shown to our table by a friendly and welcoming member of staff.

We settled in to the table and quickly ordered as we were all hungry.

Shortly afterwards our starters arrived; two portions of the pea and mint arancini with lemon houmous (£6.75) and a goats cheese, red pepper and shallot tart (£6.95).

Turnip and Thyme Ecclesall Road

The first thing to say is the presentation on all the dishes we ate was faultless. They say you eat with your eyes first and we definitely couldn’t wait to dig in – also due to the incredible aromas coming from the plates.

The arancini balls were some of the best I have ever tasted due to the fresh ingredients used to make them, and I could have quite happily eaten more than the three served on the plate. My friend also agreed. Portion size was, however, plentiful – we were just getting carried away because we enjoyed them so much.

My other dining companion also said that her tart was full of fresh, punchy flavours and the dish made her eagerly await her main course.

For main course we had two portions of the curried butternut squash pie and a buttermilk chicken burger, (all £13.95)

The pie, the dish I had, came with a generous amount of chunky triple cooked chips, minted peas and gravy. Everything on the plate was superb, but the real star of the show had to be the homemade pastry which was delicious and melted in the mouth. It was easy to tell that these meals had been made from scratch with a lot of love and care.

The filling of the pie was bursting with flavour and as a vegetarian I appreciated having a dish that isn’t usually found on menus, it excited my tastebuds and I would order it again.

My friend who had the burger also said she’d happily eat the dish again, but for her the best bit of the dish was the triple cooked chips – which were crispy on the outside and delightfully fluffy on the inside.

We just about found room for dessert, ordering a summer fruits crumble, lemon tart and banoffee cheesecake (all £6.95). These classic puddings were a wonderfully sweet way to finish a highly flavoursome and inviting meal. They are had light and fruity flavours were perfect and left our sugar cravings more than satisfied.

This restaurant is a cosy little gem worth travelling to, and we all said that we would happily return in future to try out more of the menu.

For three people, with an added pot of tea for one and two soft drinks, the bill came to £91.40.