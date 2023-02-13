Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo is preparing to open a new restaurant in Leeds – resulting in fans across the country pleading with him to open up eateries in their towns and cities, including Sheffield.

The popular chef as shared a sneak peek of his brand new Italian restaurant with his followers on Facebook ahead of its grand opening. Located at the recently refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel in the city centre, Gino's latest project is expected to launch in the spring.

The 46-year-old, who gained popularity as a regular chef on the ITV show This Morning, said he “cannot wait” to welcome his first customers and uploaded photos of the new venue.

Gino already runs restaurants in a number of cities, including Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and London, but despite his special connection with Sheffield he is yet to expand his empire to the Steel City.

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has been urged to open a restaurant in Sheffield - the city he is named after

Back in 2015, comedian Keith Lemon legally changed the Italian chef’s middle name to ‘Sheffield’ on an episode of Celebrity Juice.

During the episode the chef was given the choice of ‘Keith’, ‘Juice’ or ‘Sheffield’ for his new name and the audience were largely in favour of the latter. Keith Lemon then produced a lawyer and Gino signed a legally binding document to change his name by deed poll.

Posting on the chef’s Facebook post about his new Leeds venture, Dawn Huckstepp Gelsthorpe was among hundreds of fans urging him to open up elsewhere.