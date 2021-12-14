German Doner Kebab will open at Telegraph House, 11-15 High Street, which was most recently occupied by Santander.

The company says the new restaurant will create around 40 new jobs and help breathe new life into a flagging part of the city centre, which was recently buoyed by the opening of the adult-only crazy golf venue and bar GloryHoles.

The new restaurant is part of major expansion plans by the kebab chain, which opened 12 new UK outlets during 2020 and plans to have opened another 47 by the end of this year.

German Doner Kebab says its kebabs are made using ‘premium, lean, succulent meats’ imported from Germany, and ‘fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with unique signature sauces’.

Daniel Bunce, the firm’s managing director for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Sheffield.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

Its new Sheffield restaurant will offer dine-in, takeaway and click and collect, with delivery available through the firm’s partners.

The company, which is owned by the Hero Brands group, opened its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989 and now serves customers across the UK as well as in mainland Europe and the Middle East, and is expanding in the USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Ireland.