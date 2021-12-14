The new fast food restaurant will join Dunkin Donuts, KFC, Taco Bell and the Dearne Valley Farm pub off the Rockingham Roundabout on the Dearne Valley Parkway, close to Junction 36 of the M1.

It will open at 11am on Wednesday, December 15 for dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, delivery, and click and serve.

Local franchisee Franco Ventura says the new branch will create 75 new full and part-time jobs, and hire more 600 people.

He owns nine restaurants across South Yorkshire including Rotherham Parkgate.

Mr Ventura said: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Dearne Valley and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

“People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.

“We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”

The branch will boast table service, self-service screens, and digital drive-thru menu boards.