The German Doner Kebab will open in Telegraph House on High Street.

The firm makes upmarket kebabs and has been winning rave reviews in new restaurants across the North.

The deal, with owners London and Cambridge, will bring jobs and investment. It will also fill a vacancy on High Street.

Santander was the most recent occupier in Telegraph House.

High Street has also lost Pizza Hut and Bonmarche - although plans for an adult crazy golf ‘Glory Holes’ have recently been announced for this unit.

The former Primark is also empty, as is the former Alliance and Leicester and the retail space below the Easy Hotel.

The deal will leave a unit to the rear on York Street still for rent through agents Brassington Rowan.

