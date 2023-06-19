Gardeners Rest: Sheffield pub with gorgeous views over River Don named one of best beer gardens in England
A Sheffield pub has been named one of the best beer gardens in England in a list contesting with the likes of Cornwall and Dorset.
The Gardeners Rest in Neepsend Lane was described as ‘a flower-filled labyrinth of picnic tables, sculptures, vegetables, quirky sculptures and fireplaces overlooking the River Don’ by holiday firm EnjoyTravel, who ranked it sixth on their list of best beer gardens in England.
The Neepsend pub – the first community-owned of its kind in the city – is famous for its beers sourced from local breweries, lively music nights and gorgeous views over the river – as well as sights such as its kayaking mannequin and ‘welly-steps’ sculpture.
Page 1 of 2