The Gardeners Rest in Neepsend Lane was described as ‘a flower-filled labyrinth of picnic tables, sculptures, vegetables, quirky sculptures and fireplaces overlooking the River Don’ by holiday firm EnjoyTravel , who ranked it sixth on their list of best beer gardens in England .

The Neepsend pub – the first community-owned of its kind in the city – is famous for its beers sourced from local breweries, lively music nights and gorgeous views over the river – as well as sights such as its kayaking mannequin and ‘welly-steps’ sculpture.