Spring is here and the weather is starting to warm up, so why not head to one of the Steel City's amazing beer gardens?
Sheffield has no shortage of fantastic pubs where you can enjoy the great outdoors as they’re meant to be enjoyed – with a pint in your hand. Whether it’s spectacular countryside views, a cosy riverside setting or a garden with a playground and plenty of space for the children to run around in that you’re after, there’s something for everyone. Many of them also serve food to die for, from succulent pies to generous roast dinners.
We’ve put together this list of 10 of the best pubs across Sheffield with beer gardens, based on Google reviews, with all the pubs featured having an average rating of at least 4.5 out of five.
And with a weekend of dry weather and sunny spells coming up, there’s no better time to have a trip out to the pub.
1. The Gardeners Rest, Neepsend
The Gardeners Rest on Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, is a fabulously quirky pub which is owned by the locals who teamed up to buy it when the old owners left. It has a charming riverside garden and an average Google reviews rating of 4.6. A happy customer recently called it 'one of Sheffield's special places'. Photo: Chris Etchells
2. The Rivelin Hotel
From its vantage point high on a hillside, The Rivelin Hotel pub on Roscoe Bank, Sheffield, offers splendid rural views from its beer garden, which has a children's play area. It boasts an average rating of 4.6 on Google reviews, with one reviewer describing it as a 'fantastic location for views' and another praising staff there for going 'over and above to provide good service, good food and drink, with a smile'. Photo: Google
3. The Nags Head, Loxley
Bradfield Brewery tap The Nags Head, on Loxley Road, in Sheffield, has an average Google reviews rating of 4.7. The large outdoor seating area is a big draw but it's the food and drink, the service and the atmosphere there which keep people coming back. One satisfied customer called the pie, chips and peas they had there 'divine'. Photo: Steve Ellis
4. The Old Horns, High Bradfield
The beer garden at the Old Horns pub on Towngate in High Bradfield, Sheffield, commands a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. The pub has an average rating of 4.6 on Google reviews, with lots of customers mentioning the 'beautiful' scenery as well as the 'fabulous' food, friendly staff, and 'excellent value for money'. Photo: Jason Chadwick