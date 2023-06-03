News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield pubs: 18 of the best beer gardens in the city, according to readers, including Old Horns and Rivelin

The summer is here and the sun is out so what more excuse do you need to head to one of Sheffield’s many amazing beer gardens.
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 12:07 BST

We asked The Star’s readers to name their favourite beer garden at a pub in Sheffield, and we had hundreds of responses. Recommendations ranged from traditional pubs with sweeping views of the countryside to more quirky offerings, including hidden sun traps and riverside spots, as well as beer gardens with plenty of space for the children to run about. It wasn’t all about the location, with many of you recommending them based on the quality of the food and beer.

We couldn’t include all your suggestions but here are some of those which cropped up most often.

These are some of the best beer gardens in Sheffield, according to readers of The Star

These are some of the best beer gardens in Sheffield, according to readers of The Star

The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. It was recommended by a number of readers, including Steve Trickett, who said the view was stunning and the food is 'amazing' too, while Dave Lappin called the view 'beautiful'.

2. The Old Horns, High Bradfield

The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. It was recommended by a number of readers, including Steve Trickett, who said the view was stunning and the food is 'amazing' too, while Dave Lappin called the view 'beautiful'.

The Plough's beer garden in a rural setting was another popular choice. Gaz Dyson called the garden there 'quality', adding 'even better you can just relax because of no signal - happy days'. Jo Green praised the 'absolutely amazing' views of the countryside.

3. The Plough, Low Bradfield

The Plough's beer garden in a rural setting was another popular choice. Gaz Dyson called the garden there 'quality', adding 'even better you can just relax because of no signal - happy days'. Jo Green praised the 'absolutely amazing' views of the countryside.

The Riverside pub in Kelham Island has plenty of fans thanks to its great spot overlooking the River Don.

4. The Riverside, Kelham Island

The Riverside pub in Kelham Island has plenty of fans thanks to its great spot overlooking the River Don.

