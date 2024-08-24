4 . Nether Edge Pizza Co

Nether Edge Pizza Co, on 144 Abbeydale Road, has a rating on Google of 4.7 out of five, with 321 reviews. One customer said: "Honestly ive eaten some pizza in my lifetime and this was by far the best i have ever had. Pure perfection. Just the right amount of toppings it was unreal. Cant wait to go back." Photo: Google