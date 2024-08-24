There’s no shortage of takeaways in Sheffield, from fish and chips, to sandwiches, to kebabs to pizza. If you’re looking for a cosy meal without the hassle, or even something you can take to the park for a picnic, we’ve got you covered.
We have looked through Google to find 15 of the top-rated takeaways to help you make your decision over the August bank holiday weekend and beyond.
All those listed below have a score of at least 4.7-out-of-five, and a minimum of 100 reviews on Google.
1. New Hing Lung Chinese Takeaway
New Hing Lung Chinese Takeaway, at 241 Abbeydale Road, is one of the top-rated takeaways in Sheffield. It has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, with 138 review on Google. One customer, said: "Came in to try house special rice and soft noodles, ordered as well ribs and sweet and sour chicken and we are left well impressed!" | Google
2. QC's Bagel Bar
QC's Bagel Bar, in Orchard Street, is rated 4.7 out of five, with 151 reviews on Google. One review reads: "If you’re reading this and you haven’t been here yet - why? Just go. Stop googling places for lunch and just go get one of the most divine bagels of your life." Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Anii Tasty Takeaway
Anii Tasty Takeaway is an Indian takeaway at 132 Infirmary Road in Philadelphia. It is rated 4.7 out of five, with 157reviews on Google. One review reads: "Excellent environment, friendly service, great menu choices and really tasty food and at affordable prices. Will be back." | Google
4. Nether Edge Pizza Co
Nether Edge Pizza Co, on 144 Abbeydale Road, has a rating on Google of 4.7 out of five, with 321 reviews. One customer said: "Honestly ive eaten some pizza in my lifetime and this was by far the best i have ever had. Pure perfection. Just the right amount of toppings it was unreal. Cant wait to go back." Photo: Google
