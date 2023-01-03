Visitors to a pizza restaurant in Meadowhall are set to get free food this month.

The Three Joes site, near the food court in the Sheffield shopping centre, will be giving pizzas away throughout January 2023 to people who sign up for their mailing list, as part of an offer it is running which has started today.

The company states: “Throughout January, we’ll be treating you to our annual ‘Treat a Friend for Free’ deal. Enjoy 2 for 1 on all pizzas when you dine in at Three Joes restaurants, weekdays from Tuesday 3rd to Tuesday 31st January.

“You’ll be able to get your hands on all your favourite sourdoughs, whether you’re a margherita lover or a meat-feast fanatic – we’ll be giving you more dough for your dough! From Slow-roasted barbecue with shredded barbecue pork shoulder, red peppers, coriander, spring onions on a smoky barbecue sauce base; to Roasted flat mushroom with caramelised onion, oregano, rocket and lemon; and vegan Aubergine and winter squash with turmeric spiced roast aubergine.”

Anyone who wants to take up the new year offer needs to submit details online, and the business will email them a personal invite. Three Joes says you can use your invite as many times as you like throughout the month.

And this month, from Saturday January 7, Three Joes Meadowhall site will be running a ‘Kids Eat Free’ offer at weekends, children under eight will eat for free from their Mini Joes menu – including a pizza, snack and dessert. The terms are one free kids meal with every adult main meal ordered – including a snack, main and dessert.

