Popular restaurants including Frankie and Benny’s and Three Joes Pizza have offers available for kids and adults to eat free of charge this week.

And to keep the kids entertained throughout the day, the LEGO® Store at Meadowhall is hosting workshops to show children how to build Frankenstein’s Monster and offering a special ‘brick or treat!’ Halloween gift for visitors to the store.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We know this is a really tough time for people across the community and school holidays in particular can be an expensive time for parents. We’re really pleased that a number of our restaurants and stores are able to support visitors with half-term offers and experiences.”

The shopping centre is offering a number of freebies.

Offers available at Meadowhall this half-term include:-

YO! Sushi - Kids eat free* this half-term at YO! including all day Monday, October 24, to Friday, October 28. For more information visit: https://yosushi.com/kids-after-school-club-terms.

Three Joes Pizza - Kids eat free over the October half term from 11am to 4pm on weekdays. The offer includes one free kids’ menu item per adult main purchased. For more information visit: https://threejoes.co.uk/pizza

Frankie and Benny’s - Adults eat for FREE with kids: Guests can choose one free adult’s meal for every child’s set menu purchased*, including small eaters, big eaters and kid’s gluten-free. This offer is only redeemable for children under 11. For more information visit: https://www.frankieandbennys.com/kids

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowhall.

LEGO – Brick or Treat!: Join the Brick or Treat Treasure hunt for free between Monday, October 24, and Friday, October 28, and find all the pumpkins hidden around the LEGO® Store to receive a gift*. For more information visit: https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/event/brick-or-treat-free-halloween-activities-lego-kids-and-families

LEGO – Frankenstein’s Monster: Build Frankenstein’s monster and take him home with you at LEGO® free workshops on Friday, October 29, from 10am to noon and Saturday, October 30, from noon to 2pm. For more information visit: https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/event/brick-or-treat-free-halloween-activities-lego-kids-and-families