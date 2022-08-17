Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurants and bars all have requirements which are set out in law, and the Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme that carries out inspections of premises to rate food hygiene in restaurants.

The ratings can score from zero, which requires a lot of improvement to five, which is exceptionally good.

There are over 50 restaurants and bars in the Meadowhall Shopping Centre that have achieved ratings on different scales, so without further ado, here are 9 of the best restaurants and bars based in the Sheffield Centre.

9. Barburrito

Their wraps are packed full of your choice of filling, spicy salsa and a range of extras. The food is also inspired by the street food of Mexico.

8. Chaobaby

A fusion of both Thai and European cuisine for a true taste of the orient, with the feel of a vibrant and bustling Bangkok street market. The Chaobaby menu features classic dishes from different regions of Thailand and which are created by Thai chefs using only the finest, freshest ingredients.

It is perfect for any occasion, from a quick lunch to an evening meal with friends, and the restaurant have scored a 5 on the food hygiene ratings.

7. Giraffe

You can visit Giraffe for brunch, a spot of lunch, or just drinks and nibbles by yourself or with your family.

Either way we can ensure that your food will be delectable thanks to the five star food hygiene rating.

6. Handmade Burgers Co

Handmade burger Co. are obsessed about burgers, that’s why they make them from scratch in the restaurant every day. To make & hand-press the best burgers, the restaurant regularly visit farms & producers to make sure that they source only the freshest, finest tasting, traceable ingredients.

And to make things sound even more delectable, the restaurant have scored a five on the food hygiene score card.

5. Harvester

If you're looking for a family friendly restaurant, there's nowhere more popular than Harvester.

Harvester, are especially proud of their great-value menus, which are packed with everything from grills to desserts, including plenty of choice for the young ones.

As it is a hot-spot for families, its more than important to know how hygienic the food is and to your luck they have scored a five on their food hygiene card.

4. Las Iguanas

Discover South American food at Las Iguanas where the chefs cook up delicious dishes from fresh ingredients – You can even find great Mexican classics including fajitas and nachos, Brazilian curries and tasty tapas along with a great kids menu and lots for veggies and gluten free.

The popular restaurant has also scored a five on the food hygiene ratings.

3. Sienna Kitchen and Bar

Sienna Kitchen and Bar is the best place to enjoy greenery, marble and rich patterned fabrics create a contemporary backdrop with oversized tables creating the perfect space to gather for brunch, intimate corners making an ideal spot to enjoy lunch whilst shopping, and a bar for guests to enjoy a few cocktails – And to add, has a five on their food hygiene rating.

2. Tasty Plaice

Visitors at Tasty Plaice can experience fresh Cod, Haddock and Plaice along with kebabs and trademark chips in peace with a five star food hygiene rating.

1. Tapas Revolution

Tapas bar is open all day for coffee, a Spanish craft beer, lunch, dinner or a handcrafted G&T in the company of the restauranta famous churros.