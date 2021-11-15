El Greco, on Chesterfield Road in Woodseats, has been given ‘Local Legend’ status on the company’s website and app after receiving hundreds of good reviews from satisfied customers.

Restaurants and takeaways are awarded the status when their food and service have been highly rated by local customers consistently over a period of at least six months.

According to Just Eat, when you become a Local Legend it shows that you’re ‘one of the best on your high street’.

It uses a unique algorithm to calculate the restaurant’s ‘orders score’ and ‘customer experience score’, which are then combined to create a ‘restaurant performance score’.

Restaurants are also rated for how often they notify customers that their order is ‘on its way’.

El Greco has more than 540 reviews on Just Eat in total, with an average score of 5.7 out of 6 stars.

One user, called Sarah, wrote: “Consistently amazing, as always. The mixed gyros is just soooo good.”

Another customer, Stuart, added: “Great food, good portions, very tasty, well packaged and delivered quickly. Excellent!”

In the last month alone there have been more than 40 reviews left for El Greco, citing the quality of the food and the speed at which it was delivered.

A number of other Sheffield restaurants and takeaways have received their ‘Local Legend’ status on the app.

These include Archers Grill & Desserts, My Chicken Express, Big Daddy’s, Kosta’s Greek Deli, Sakushi Japanese, The Indian Kitchen, Charleys Kebabs and Grill and many more across various parts of the city.

Best restaurants Sheffield

It has been a great few months for the Sheffield food and drink scene, as there have been plenty of awards and accolades handed out to local eateries.

Over the summer Time Out magazine revealed its ‘Top 25 Places to Eat in Sheffield’ list, featuring restaurants like Domo, Rafters and Silversmiths.

Joro, the eatery made entirely from upcycled shipping containers on the ground floor of Krynkl in Kelham Island, was also named as one of the top 100 restaurants in the UK by the National Restaurant Awards.