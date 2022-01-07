Ego Mediterranean Sheffield is a cozy cure to January blues that will take you back to summer holidays abroad
Certainly missing the summer holidays this week. Heading into the slogs of January and knowing your last trip abroad was 28 terrible months ago will do that.
But maybe there's a chance of enjoying the taste of that long-gone summer holiday in Sheffield instead. And with a bank balance still hurting from Christmas, the less pricey the better.
Ego Mediterranean was a blissful cure to the January blues. This national chain at the bottom of Mercure Hotel is in a premier spot opposite the Crucible and only separated from the Winter Gardens by its windows. It must be a dream to sit in on a summer night when the botanicals are still lit - but there we go thinking about summer again.
Well, call that one more reason to come back another evening. Even in the dead of winter, this restaurant is a charm, with warm and welcoming staff and a class dining room. Better yet, something I didn't spot on the website - the Monday deals. Diners on Monday can pick two courses from the full á la carte menu for £17.95 - which is a quid extra than the much-too modest set menu - plus 50 per cent off some choice wines. It’s the makings of a posh date night or a smart dinner with friends for roughly £25 a head.
I had gone in with a plan to pick from the set menu – now unshackled, I clapped my hands together and pawed over the full menu happily. Other diners were showing off some amazing options – the hanging kebab skewers were a huge temptation, or maybe the prawn linguini. Someone nearby had a stellar looking Moroccan chicken while their partner had a bright and sunny Greek salad. For the starters, with fried chorizo, lamb kofte and breaded garlic mushrooms shouting for attention.
I went for the fried calamari, which are a good test, as they can all too easily be soft and chewy. Not here – the waitress brought a generous plate of crispy fried rings with alioli I would eat with a spoon. But good as it was, my partner let me have one of her garlic prawns (gambas al pil pil), and then that was all I wanted – hot, beautifully soft prawns and in moreish but-not-too-garlicky oil. It’s a top choice.
And here comes the paella mixta, and with one spoonful I'm back in Lanzarote 28 months ago. Simply the perfect hit of spiciness in a big sizzler bowl of rice, chicken and seafood – it’s a smash hit. My partner’s ribeye was gorgeously tender and seasoned – maybe a tad rarer than she wanted.
Ever stuck with whether you want a pudding or a coffee after dinner, but don’t want to pay £12.95 for both? Go to Ego’s – they serve the tiniest little slices of their puddings alongside a coffee for less than the price of a full dessert.
And that capped it off – I’ve found a new favourite place for date night. Ego Mediterranean looked after these two sorry souls who just wanted a quiet one after Christmas that didn’t break the bank. Please consider visiting on Monday, but given the food, I would have happily paid full on a weekend night. Just brilliant.