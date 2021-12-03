The nominees for the 2021 awards have now been announced and voters have until December 10 to choose their favourite dog friendly pubs, cafes, food halls, beer gardens and places for Sunday lunch.

The shortlist features a number of venues from across the city, including ones in areas like Neepsend, Loxley, Nether Edge and the city centre.

Residents have been able to nominate their favourite places to take their dogs over the last few weeks and the best suggestions have now been put forward for the final round before a decision is made.

Sheffield residents are invited to have their say and vote int he Dog Friendly Pub Awards for their favourite cafe, pub, food hall and beer garden to take their pooch. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

This year some local experts have been invited to offer their opinion on two of the categories and given the opportunity to nominate one location to go to the final vote.

Dog Friendly Sheffield is an online community - consisting of a website and large social media presence - which was set up two years ago to give people recommendations on the best places in the city to visit with their furry friends.

It has almost 5,000 followers on Instagram and posts a variety of content - from cute pictures of dogs in pubs to advice on how to keep your pets safe on Bonfire Night.

When you're a dog owner, not every venue is welcoming to your pet, which is why the Dog Friendly Pub Awards are so important - they help pooch owners know where they can take their pets and enjoy a pint. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Here are the nominees for each section of its 2021 awards - and how you can vote.

Dog friendly pubs Sheffield

The nominees for the most dog friendly pubs in Sheffield are:

Dog & Partridge - Sheffield City Centre

Pangolin - Hillsborough

Porter Cottage - Sharrowvale

Sheaf View - Heeley

The Union Hotel - Nether Edge

St Mars of The Desert - Attercliffe

Dog friendly cafes Sheffield

The nominees for the most dog friendly cafes in Sheffield are:

Four Corners Canteen - Nether Edge

Gaard Coffee Hide - Kelham Island/City Centre

Molly’s Cafe & Deli - Hillsborough

Rustlings Pantry - Endcliffe Park

Treehouse Boardgame Cafe - Highfield

The Cabin - Sheffield City Centre

Dog friendly food halls Sheffield

The nominees for the most dog friendly food halls in Sheffield are:

Cutlery Works - Neepsend

Kommune - Sheffield City Centre

Peddler Market - Neepsend

Sheffield Plate - Sheffield City Centre

Steelyard - Neepsend

Dog friendly beer gardens Sheffield

The nominees for the most dog friendly beer gardens in Sheffield are:

Beer Engine - Highfield

Gardeners Rest - Neepsend

Grafters - Neepsend

Old Horns Inn - Bradfield

Riverside - Kelham Island

Wisewood Inn - Loxley

Dog friendly places for Sunday lunch Sheffield

The nominees for the best dog friendly places to enjoy Sunday lunch in Sheffield are:

Beer Engine - Highfield

The Broadfield - Nether Edge

The Closed Shop - Commonside

Old Horns Inn - Bradfield

The Punch Bowl - Crookes

Wisewood Inn - Loxley

You can vote for your favourite at www.dogfriendlysheffield.co.uk/awards/

Dog Friendly Sheffield says it is committed to helping local businesses by promoting them on its social media, as well as helping residents who need ideas on where to visit.

It encourages all followers to comment their favourite places to take their dogs in Sheffield, tag them in the comments and use #dogfriendlysheffield on their posts so they can be shared by the team.