Dog Friendly Awards Sheffield: vote for the best pubs, cafes and food halls to visit with your pet
Dog Friendly Sheffield has announced the shortlist for its end of year awards, including the best pubs and cafes to visit with your pooch.
The nominees for the 2021 awards have now been announced and voters have until December 10 to choose their favourite dog friendly pubs, cafes, food halls, beer gardens and places for Sunday lunch.
The shortlist features a number of venues from across the city, including ones in areas like Neepsend, Loxley, Nether Edge and the city centre.
Residents have been able to nominate their favourite places to take their dogs over the last few weeks and the best suggestions have now been put forward for the final round before a decision is made.
This year some local experts have been invited to offer their opinion on two of the categories and given the opportunity to nominate one location to go to the final vote.
Dog Friendly Sheffield is an online community - consisting of a website and large social media presence - which was set up two years ago to give people recommendations on the best places in the city to visit with their furry friends.
It has almost 5,000 followers on Instagram and posts a variety of content - from cute pictures of dogs in pubs to advice on how to keep your pets safe on Bonfire Night.
Here are the nominees for each section of its 2021 awards - and how you can vote.
Dog friendly pubs Sheffield
The nominees for the most dog friendly pubs in Sheffield are:
Dog & Partridge - Sheffield City Centre
Pangolin - Hillsborough
Porter Cottage - Sharrowvale
Sheaf View - Heeley
The Union Hotel - Nether Edge
St Mars of The Desert - Attercliffe
Dog friendly cafes Sheffield
The nominees for the most dog friendly cafes in Sheffield are:
Four Corners Canteen - Nether Edge
Gaard Coffee Hide - Kelham Island/City Centre
Molly’s Cafe & Deli - Hillsborough
Rustlings Pantry - Endcliffe Park
Treehouse Boardgame Cafe - Highfield
The Cabin - Sheffield City Centre
Dog friendly food halls Sheffield
The nominees for the most dog friendly food halls in Sheffield are:
Cutlery Works - Neepsend
Kommune - Sheffield City Centre
Peddler Market - Neepsend
Sheffield Plate - Sheffield City Centre
Steelyard - Neepsend
Dog friendly beer gardens Sheffield
The nominees for the most dog friendly beer gardens in Sheffield are:
Beer Engine - Highfield
Gardeners Rest - Neepsend
Grafters - Neepsend
Old Horns Inn - Bradfield
Riverside - Kelham Island
Wisewood Inn - Loxley
Dog friendly places for Sunday lunch Sheffield
The nominees for the best dog friendly places to enjoy Sunday lunch in Sheffield are:
Beer Engine - Highfield
The Broadfield - Nether Edge
The Closed Shop - Commonside
Old Horns Inn - Bradfield
The Punch Bowl - Crookes
Wisewood Inn - Loxley
You can vote for your favourite at www.dogfriendlysheffield.co.uk/awards/
Dog Friendly Sheffield says it is committed to helping local businesses by promoting them on its social media, as well as helping residents who need ideas on where to visit.
It encourages all followers to comment their favourite places to take their dogs in Sheffield, tag them in the comments and use #dogfriendlysheffield on their posts so they can be shared by the team.
For more information on how to enter the awards, head over to the Dog Friendly Sheffield website or Instagram page.