Sheffield pub responds after shot of 'Spiderman' dog on roof goes viral

This striking snap of a proud-looking Dachshund perched on the roof of a Sheffield pub went viral on Reddit (pic: RocketManDan123)

The striking snap of the Three Merry Lads in Lodge Moor features the tiny dog looking quite pleased with himself on the top of the 19th-century local.

It was taken by anonymous internet user ‘RocketManDan123’, who told the Star how he was walking his own dog in the area when he heard barking.

"I couldn’t figure out where it was coming from,” said ‘Dan’. “Then I looked up.”

‘Dan’ shared the uncommon sight to the ‘Casual UK’ forum on Reddit, a page for collecting baffling snapshots of British culture.

Against his expectations, the snap took off and has now been seen by hundreds of thousands of people, earning 31,600 likes and landing on the front page of the website visited by millions each day.

Despite all this, Nicola Briggs, co-owner of the Three Merry Lads, says a dog on their roof is ‘an everyday thing’.

In fact, the famous Dachshund, named Chester, lives with his family above the local and makes his escape onto the roof regularly so he can survey his land – at least until he has to be called back down again.

Nicola said: “It’s strange how even though others think it’s unusual it’s an everyday thing for us.

“You can’t see in the photo, but on the other side of the roof is a patio and a ledge. He can escape onto the roof fairly easily. He’s done it on more than one occasion.

"The first we heard of it being on the internet was when a friend shared it to us.

"It’s done brilliantly for business, we’ve had contacts from all over. It’s strange that so many people are interested in it.”

The Three Merry Lads is a historic 200-year-old pub on Redmires Road, where locals enjoy cosy log fires and cask ales.

Meanwhile, user RocketManDan123, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Star he never expected the snap to be so popular.