Department: First look inside new-look food hall after Kommune closes for revamp

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 11:48 BST

An award-winning food hall that closed earlier this month for major renovations is set to reopen in just a few weeks’ time - and The Star has secured a sneak peek of what visitors can expect.

Originally opening in 2019, Kommune was crowned the UK’s best street food market in 2023.

Department is the new name for Kommune after the food hall closed for a revampDepartment is the new name for Kommune after the food hall closed for a revamp
Based in the old Co-op department store at the Grade II-listed Castle House, on Angel Street, Kommune stopped trading on March 1 as management prepared to overhaul the food hall’s brand and look.

Ahead of its closure, they described the new rebrand as bringing about a ‘fresh and innovative chapter’ for the location, which has changed its name to Department.

Department will open in Sheffield next monthDepartment will open in Sheffield next month
It comes amongst rising competition in the food hall market, with similar venues opening in recent years including Cutlery Works, in Neepsend; Steel Plate, at Orchard Square, off Fargate; and Cambridge Street Collective, which opened in May 2024 and claims to be Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But after a month of hard work, Department is finally ready to reveal what changes visitors can expect.

Department is nearly ready to openDepartment is nearly ready to open
A brochure shared with The Star describes the updated venue as ‘a space where people can connect, unwind, and experience the best Sheffield has to offer’.

Department is due to launch next monthDepartment is due to launch next month
With private and semi-private spaces to hire, owners plan on having a calendar chock-full of monthly social activities, large scale festivals, vintage fairs and art exhibitions.

Hand-picked restaurants will fill the space, each offering unique takes on famous dishes from across the globe.

Department is set to re-open in April.

