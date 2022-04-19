'Decadent' cocktail and pudding pairing event coming to Sheffield's popular Kelham Island

The ‘Welcome to Decadence’ cocktail evening features four cocktail and chocolate/bake pairings.

It is a collaboration between Bullion Chocolate Makers and Rolling Tap Mobile Bars and will be held at Bullion, Cutlery Works, on Thursday, April 21, from 7pm to 10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Scotford, of Bullion Chocolate.

In a statement, Bullion said: “if you are a fan of chocolate and cocktails, this evening is for you!”

Tickets are £30 per person.