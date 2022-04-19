'Decadent' cocktail and pudding pairing event coming to Sheffield's popular Kelham Island

A ‘decadent’ cocktails and pudding pairing event is coming to Sheffield’s popular Kelham Island.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 11:44 am

The ‘Welcome to Decadence’ cocktail evening features four cocktail and chocolate/bake pairings.

It is a collaboration between Bullion Chocolate Makers and Rolling Tap Mobile Bars and will be held at Bullion, Cutlery Works, on Thursday, April 21, from 7pm to 10pm.

Max Scotford, of Bullion Chocolate.

In a statement, Bullion said: “if you are a fan of chocolate and cocktails, this evening is for you!”

Tickets are £30 per person.

To book and for more information visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/welcome-to-decadence-tickets-308105410577

