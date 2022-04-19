'Decadent' cocktail and pudding pairing event coming to Sheffield's popular Kelham Island

The ‘Welcome to Decadence’ cocktail evening features four cocktail and chocolate/bake pairings.
It is a collaboration between Bullion Chocolate Makers and Rolling Tap Mobile Bars and will be held at Bullion, Cutlery Works, on Thursday, April 21, from 7pm to 10pm.
In a statement, Bullion said: “if you are a fan of chocolate and cocktails, this evening is for you!”
Tickets are £30 per person.
To book and for more information visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/welcome-to-decadence-tickets-308105410577