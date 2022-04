This week’s selection from our readership ranges from gorgeous flowers to Easter bunnies and your favourite buildings.

Keep your fantastic photographs of Sheffield and the Peak District coming for a chance to win a £25 voucher to spend at Atkinson at Sheffield.

Please send your images for the competition in by email to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or tag me on twitter @angelafurniss2

1. Wentworth village Wentworth village taken by @JohnH14458271

2. Blossom in Spring Blossom in Spring by Sally Anne

3. TetleyBum TetleyBum in Crookes Park by @BumTetley

4. Easter table centrepiece Easter table centrepiece by Margaret Watson