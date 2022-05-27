Tripadvisor has helped to whittle down the competition by ranking the best places in the city that serve this classic British feast.

And as Friday, May 27, marks National Fish and Chip Day, we thought today would be a good time to try one of the chippies mentioned on the list as perhaps the best in the city.

Fish and chips.

Crosspool Fishbar certainly had a lot to live up to.

The chippy scored an average of 4.6 stars out of five according to almost 200 reviews from customers on Google.

One reviewer exclaimed that it is ‘the best fish bar I've ever used’ and added that it offers the ‘best fish and chips in Sheffield!’

High praise indeed – but thankfully it is justified.

Crosspool Fishbar.

I went for the fish and chips lunch meal with baked beans.

A member of staff told me traditional fish and chips was the most popular menu order as opposed to battered sausage, fish cake or pies.

He added that Haddock was popular and that customers appreciate the fresh ingredients.

The fish was nice and meaty and the batter nice and light – not too stodgy. The chips were well cooked too.

It was a generously sized portion and at £4.10 is reasonably priced.