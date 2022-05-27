The popular boozer picked up the Pub of the Year award from the Sheffield and District branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale).

Landlord Garry Raynes was overjoyed to receive the news and said: “This award is a fantastic reflection of the hard work and commitment of our amazing staff. I was completely shocked and stunned when I found out we had won, but it is lovely to be recognised by CAMRA for everything we have achieved.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rising Sun. Picture: Mark Newton Photography.

Whilst the judging criteria focuses on the quality of the beer available – The Rising Sun currently offers 12 beers on draught, including many from owners Abbeydale Brewery - the award also takes into the account the wider experience offered by the pub.

This includes their community focus, welcoming service, and the knowledge and enthusiasm demonstrated by the staff.

Dan Baxter, director of Abbeydale Brewery, said: “With the people coming into it just as much as the beer in our customer’s glasses, this award truly is a real honour. It is testament to the hard work of the team, especially after what has been an incredibly challenging few years for our industry.”

The pub will now go forward as the local winner to the regional rounds as a CAMRA Yorkshire Pub of the Year finalist.

Picture: Mark Newton Photography.

Sheffield-based Abbeydale Brewery, established in 1996, took over the running of the pub in December 2005, and in recent years have undertaken extensive improvement works including a spacious glass roofed seating area, a full kitchen putting out a creative, seasonal food menu.

The pub also offers a large, attractive beer garden.

Toby Grattidge, operations director at Abbeydale Brewery, said: “We’re so proud of the Rising Sun and the work the whole team has put in to make it a destination for beer and food lovers alike. We believe a pub should be friendly and welcoming with excellent local beer and a menu that is made fully from fresh and focuses on local suppliers and farmers”.