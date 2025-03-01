The reopening date has been confirmed for one of Sheffield’s most historic pubs, which has been taken over by new operators.

The Cross Scythes pub, on Baslow Road, Totley, closed in January for a major refurbishment.

It is due to welcome back punters from next Friday, March 7, when it will host a grand opening party starting at 6.30pm.

The Cross Scythes pub in Totley, Sheffield, is reopening on Friday, March 7, with a launch party, following a major refurbishment by new operators The Northern Collective. Photo: Google | Google

There will be canapes, arrival drinks and live music that evening, with customers invited to toast the reopening of their local.

Tables are available to book from midday the following day, Saturday, March 8.

The Cross Scythes dates make more than 200 years to 1818, when it was opened by the local farmer and scythe maker Samuel Hopkinson.

It has been taken over by new operators The Northern Collective, who also run The Dore Bar and Grill, The Bank House and Peveril Stores and Bakery.

The Nothern Collective said the Cross Scythes would offer what it called ‘elevated pub-dining’, with a seasonal menu showcasing the best produce from the Peak District and Sheffield, including weekly specials.

It will serve premium draught keg and local cask ales, as well as wines, cocktails and locally roasted coffee by sister venue Castleton Coffee Co.

Before it closed, the Cross Scythes had an average score of 4.1/5 stars from more than 550 Google reviews, with plenty of praise for the Sunday lunches, and one person calling it a ‘cute country style pub’.

But there had been complaints in the weeks and months leading up to its closure, including a number of one-star reviews from disappointed customers who visited on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve last year.