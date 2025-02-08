One of Sheffield’s most historic pubs, dating back more than 200 years, is set to reopen soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cross Scythes, on Baslow Road, Totley, closed last month for a major refurbishment.

New operators The Northern Collective - who also run popular venues including The Dore Bar and Grill, The Bank House and Peveril Stores and Bakery - have announced it is due to open this March.

The Cross Scythes pub in Totley, Sheffield, dates back more than 200 years to 2018. It is set to reopen soon following a major refurbishment. | The Northern Collective

No specific date for the relaunch has yet been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Collective said the pub was getting a ‘reimagined contemporary interior that reflects the heritage of the building’.

The Cross Scythes began life in 1818, when it was opened by the local farmer and scythe maker Samuel Hopkinson.

The Nothern Collective said it would honour the pub’s roots by committing to support local farmers, brewers and suppliers.

Onece open, the pub will offer what the operators described as ‘elevated pub-dining’, with a seasonal menu showcasing the best produce from the Peak District and Sheffield, and weekly specials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will serve premium draught keg and local cask ales, as well as wines, cocktails and locally roasted coffee by sister venue Castleton Coffee Co.

The pub has an average rating of 4.1/5 from more than 540 Google reviews. It has received mixed reviews in recent months for its Sunday lunch, with one customer calling it ‘absolutely delicious’ but another branding it ‘abysmal’.

Sam Bell, owner of The Northern Collective, said: “Adding a venue like The Cross Scythes to our hospitality family is a natural next step for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a venue there is so much potential; there is lots of space, four huge rooms and is in a great location at the heart of the beautiful suburb of Totley, the gateway to the Peaks.

“Everything we've worked on as a team across our other venues has come together to create The Cross Scythes.

“It’s set to be led by a great team, with our general manager who is opening the venue working there as her first job in hospitality, so it will be a full circle moment for her!”