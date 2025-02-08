Cross Scythes Totley: Historic Sheffield pub set to reopen after major refurbishment
The Cross Scythes, on Baslow Road, Totley, closed last month for a major refurbishment.
New operators The Northern Collective - who also run popular venues including The Dore Bar and Grill, The Bank House and Peveril Stores and Bakery - have announced it is due to open this March.
No specific date for the relaunch has yet been given.
The Northern Collective said the pub was getting a ‘reimagined contemporary interior that reflects the heritage of the building’.
The Cross Scythes began life in 1818, when it was opened by the local farmer and scythe maker Samuel Hopkinson.
The Nothern Collective said it would honour the pub’s roots by committing to support local farmers, brewers and suppliers.
Onece open, the pub will offer what the operators described as ‘elevated pub-dining’, with a seasonal menu showcasing the best produce from the Peak District and Sheffield, and weekly specials.
It will serve premium draught keg and local cask ales, as well as wines, cocktails and locally roasted coffee by sister venue Castleton Coffee Co.
It is less than two years since The Cross Scythes reopened after another big makeover, costing £450,000.
The pub has an average rating of 4.1/5 from more than 540 Google reviews. It has received mixed reviews in recent months for its Sunday lunch, with one customer calling it ‘absolutely delicious’ but another branding it ‘abysmal’.
Sam Bell, owner of The Northern Collective, said: “Adding a venue like The Cross Scythes to our hospitality family is a natural next step for us.
“As a venue there is so much potential; there is lots of space, four huge rooms and is in a great location at the heart of the beautiful suburb of Totley, the gateway to the Peaks.
“Everything we've worked on as a team across our other venues has come together to create The Cross Scythes.
“It’s set to be led by a great team, with our general manager who is opening the venue working there as her first job in hospitality, so it will be a full circle moment for her!”