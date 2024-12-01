4 . Shakespeare's

Shakespeare's pub on Gibraltar Street, just outside Sheffield city centre, was built in 1821 as a coaching inn and is today a cradle of craft beer, real ale and live music. The traditional interior is packed with quirky features including the beautiful old grandfather clock keeping time in the cosy snug. Yet perhaps most notable are the old pump clips covering the walls from the thousands of different beers served there over the years. | National World Photo: National World