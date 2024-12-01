11 of the best historic Sheffield pubs with amazing interiors where it feels like you're stepping back in time

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 05:24 BST

If you like your beer with a chaser of history, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to heritage pubs in Sheffield.

Some date back hundreds of years and have fascinating stories to tell.

Many of these historic pubs have been dramatically altered over the years, to satisfy changing tastes.

But some have retained the period features which lend them their charm and make walking inside feel like stepping back in time.

We’ve put together a list of some of Sheffield’s best pubs with historic interiors.

They’re not necessarily the city’s oldest pubs but they all have unique heritage features which add to the pleasure of drinking there, from vaulted ceilings and wood panelling to pretty stained glass windows, mosaic flooring and decorative tiling.

We’re indebted to CAMRA Sheffield & District’s excellent Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs guide, edited by Dave Pickersgill, which is available to download here.

The Princess Royal pub, in Crookes, dates from the 1920s and has retained many of its original features, with others dating back to a major makeover in 1949. Its cosy interior features a stunning wood panelled bar with decorative tiles, a pretty fireplace and the charming billiard room. Lee May is pictured behind the bar.

1. Princess Royal

The Princess Royal pub, in Crookes, dates from the 1920s and has retained many of its original features, with others dating back to a major makeover in 1949. Its cosy interior features a stunning wood panelled bar with decorative tiles, a pretty fireplace and the charming billiard room. Lee May is pictured behind the bar. | Sarah Crabtree Photo: Sarah Crabtree

Photo Sales
The Fat Cat, on Alma Street, in Sheffield's trendy Kelham Island neighbourhood, opened in 1850 as The Kelham Tavern and still boasts many delightful original 19th century features. The mosaic floor at the entrance, the ornate wooden bar with built-in clock and the Victorian-style fireplace (a much later addition in 1981) are among the highlights awaiting visitors.

2. Fat Cat

The Fat Cat, on Alma Street, in Sheffield's trendy Kelham Island neighbourhood, opened in 1850 as The Kelham Tavern and still boasts many delightful original 19th century features. The mosaic floor at the entrance, the ornate wooden bar with built-in clock and the Victorian-style fireplace (a much later addition in 1981) are among the highlights awaiting visitors. | Steve Parkin Photo: Steve Parkin

Photo Sales
This wedge-shaped pub on Silver Street Head in Sheffield city centre, certainly stands out from the street, and the interior doesn't disappoint either. Waiting for you inside the Grade II-listed 1840s building is a cosy fireplace, pretty banquette seating and some more unusual features like the metal elephant heads at the bar.

3. Three Tuns

This wedge-shaped pub on Silver Street Head in Sheffield city centre, certainly stands out from the street, and the interior doesn't disappoint either. Waiting for you inside the Grade II-listed 1840s building is a cosy fireplace, pretty banquette seating and some more unusual features like the metal elephant heads at the bar. | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Shakespeare's pub on Gibraltar Street, just outside Sheffield city centre, was built in 1821 as a coaching inn and is today a cradle of craft beer, real ale and live music. The traditional interior is packed with quirky features including the beautiful old grandfather clock keeping time in the cosy snug. Yet perhaps most notable are the old pump clips covering the walls from the thousands of different beers served there over the years.

4. Shakespeare's

Shakespeare's pub on Gibraltar Street, just outside Sheffield city centre, was built in 1821 as a coaching inn and is today a cradle of craft beer, real ale and live music. The traditional interior is packed with quirky features including the beautiful old grandfather clock keeping time in the cosy snug. Yet perhaps most notable are the old pump clips covering the walls from the thousands of different beers served there over the years. | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice