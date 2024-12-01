Many of these historic pubs have been dramatically altered over the years, to satisfy changing tastes.
But some have retained the period features which lend them their charm and make walking inside feel like stepping back in time.
We’ve put together a list of some of Sheffield’s best pubs with historic interiors.
They’re not necessarily the city’s oldest pubs but they all have unique heritage features which add to the pleasure of drinking there, from vaulted ceilings and wood panelling to pretty stained glass windows, mosaic flooring and decorative tiling.
1. Princess Royal
The Princess Royal pub, in Crookes, dates from the 1920s and has retained many of its original features, with others dating back to a major makeover in 1949. Its cosy interior features a stunning wood panelled bar with decorative tiles, a pretty fireplace and the charming billiard room. Lee May is pictured behind the bar. | Sarah Crabtree Photo: Sarah Crabtree
2. Fat Cat
The Fat Cat, on Alma Street, in Sheffield's trendy Kelham Island neighbourhood, opened in 1850 as The Kelham Tavern and still boasts many delightful original 19th century features. The mosaic floor at the entrance, the ornate wooden bar with built-in clock and the Victorian-style fireplace (a much later addition in 1981) are among the highlights awaiting visitors. | Steve Parkin Photo: Steve Parkin
3. Three Tuns
This wedge-shaped pub on Silver Street Head in Sheffield city centre, certainly stands out from the street, and the interior doesn't disappoint either. Waiting for you inside the Grade II-listed 1840s building is a cosy fireplace, pretty banquette seating and some more unusual features like the metal elephant heads at the bar. | National World Photo: National World
4. Shakespeare's
Shakespeare's pub on Gibraltar Street, just outside Sheffield city centre, was built in 1821 as a coaching inn and is today a cradle of craft beer, real ale and live music. The traditional interior is packed with quirky features including the beautiful old grandfather clock keeping time in the cosy snug. Yet perhaps most notable are the old pump clips covering the walls from the thousands of different beers served there over the years. | National World Photo: National World
