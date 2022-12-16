News you can trust since 1887
Cow and Cream: Burger and shakes restaurant in Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, closes six months after opening

A burger and shakes restaurant in Sheffield has closed just six months after opening.

By Robert Cumber
7 minutes ago

Cow and Cream only opened its second branch at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Waterthorpe in June this year, having launched its first restaurant at Barnsley’s Peel Retail Park in 2021. But the Crystal Peaks restaurant and takeaway has now closed for good.

Cow and Cream, founded by John Dunning and Rob Green in 2021 claimed to be unique in allowing customers to personalise their food, including beef burgers, milkshakes made using real dairy ice cream, ‘build your own desserts’ including cheesecake, waffles and cookie dough; and ‘freestyle’ Coke machines. They said it didn’t do ‘fast food’ but ‘great food cooked as fast as we can’.

A new restaurant and takeaway – Papa’s Fish & Chips – is opening soon at 200 Waterthorpe Greenway, beside Crystal Peaks, in what used to be an Indian restaurant, but the opening date has yet to be confirmed.

The Cow and Cream burger restaurant and takeaway at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield has closed just six months after opening. Photo: Google
