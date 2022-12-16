A burger and shakes restaurant in Sheffield has closed just six months after opening.

Cow and Cream only opened its second branch at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Waterthorpe in June this year, having launched its first restaurant at Barnsley’s Peel Retail Park in 2021. But the Crystal Peaks restaurant and takeaway has now closed for good.

Cow and Cream, founded by John Dunning and Rob Green in 2021 claimed to be unique in allowing customers to personalise their food, including beef burgers, milkshakes made using real dairy ice cream, ‘build your own desserts’ including cheesecake, waffles and cookie dough; and ‘freestyle’ Coke machines. They said it didn’t do ‘fast food’ but ‘great food cooked as fast as we can’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new restaurant and takeaway – Papa’s Fish & Chips – is opening soon at 200 Waterthorpe Greenway, beside Crystal Peaks, in what used to be an Indian restaurant, but the opening date has yet to be confirmed.