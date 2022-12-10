Papa’s Fish & Chips was crowned the nation’s best chippy on BBC show The Best of British Takeaways, presented by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, in 2017. The chain, run by Dino Papas and his father Sid Papas, already has nine branches at locations including Blackpool, Cleethorpes, Scarborough and Whitby. It is opening a 10th restaurant very soon at 200 Waterthorpe Greenway, in Beighton, Sheffield, beside Crystal Peaks shopping centre and opposite The Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoon pub, in what used to be an Indian restaurant called Aagrah.