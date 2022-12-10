Papa’s Fish & Chips was crowned the nation’s best chippy on BBC show The Best of British Takeaways, presented by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, in 2017. The chain, run by Dino Papas and his father Sid Papas, already has nine branches at locations including Blackpool, Cleethorpes, Scarborough and Whitby. It is opening a 10th restaurant very soon at 200 Waterthorpe Greenway, in Beighton, Sheffield, beside Crystal Peaks shopping centre and opposite The Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoon pub, in what used to be an Indian restaurant called Aagrah.
Work to convert the building is understood to be well under way, though the opening date is yet to be announced. Papa’s website says the soon-to-open restaurant will be ‘one of the world’s largest fish and chip shops’ and will offer ‘a spacious environment to enjoy our unique yet traditional take on fish and chips’.