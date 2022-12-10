News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Papa's Fish & Chips: BBC award-winning restaurant and takeaway opening soon near Crystal Peaks in Sheffield

A fish and chip shop which was named Britain’s best in a BBC show is opening a new restaurant and takeaway in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 4:30pm

Papa’s Fish & Chips was crowned the nation’s best chippy on BBC show The Best of British Takeaways, presented by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, in 2017. The chain, run by Dino Papas and his father Sid Papas, already has nine branches at locations including Blackpool, Cleethorpes, Scarborough and Whitby. It is opening a 10th restaurant very soon at 200 Waterthorpe Greenway, in Beighton, Sheffield, beside Crystal Peaks shopping centre and opposite The Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoon pub, in what used to be an Indian restaurant called Aagrah.

Work to convert the building is understood to be well under way, though the opening date is yet to be announced. Papa’s website says the soon-to-open restaurant will be ‘one of the world’s largest fish and chip shops’ and will offer ‘a spacious environment to enjoy our unique yet traditional take on fish and chips’.

Hide Ad
Papas Fish and Chips is opening a new restaurant near Crystal Peaks in Sheffield. Photo: Richard Ponter
Papa's Fish & Chips is opening a new restaurant and takeaway at 200 Waterthorpe Greenway in Beighton, Sheffield, beside Crystal Peaks shopping centre. It says the new branch, in a distinctive building which used to be home to the Indian restaurant Aagrah, will be one of the world's largest fish and chip shops. Photo Google
BBCSheffieldCrystal Peaks