COP26: We all can and should do our bit in the fight against climate change

Speaking as the world’s decision makers arrived in Glasgow for the all-important conference earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the world is at ‘one minute to midnight’ and is running out of time to limit emissions of greenhouse gasses which are causing global temperatures to rise.

Academics, activists, campaigners and politicians across Sheffield have also been raising awareness and calling for international action, in addition to demonstrating the individual steps that can be taken.

From the members of Extinction Rebellion who held a flash mob on The Moor last weekend, entitled Dancing While The Planet Burns, to the staff and students from the University of Sheffield who are offering their expertise and will take their pioneering research to COP26, to Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake who, along with some of her constituents, handed their climate manifesto into Downing Street, plenty of Sheffielders are trying to do their bit.

Sarah Marshall

Sheffield mum-of-two Hazel Bober has also demonstrated how we can all make changes that will help in the fight against climate change.

These changes include not eating meat, not using a car and buying clothes from charity and/or sustainable shops.

We have also featured a number of such sustainable businesses in our bi-monthly fashion pages including Glistening Kicks who help to bring worn-out trainers back to life and second-hand store, Thrift & Bits.

While the lion’s share of change needs to come from big business and the world’s most polluting countries such as China and the USA if we are to stand any chance of making a significant impact when it comes to reducing emissions, taking personal responsibility for things we can all do in our day-to-day lives also helps.