COP26: Sheffield Hallam constituents hand in Climate Manifesto at Number 10 Downing Street

Sheffield Hallam MP joins constituents to hand in “Climate Manifesto” at Number 10 Downing Street

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, was joined by constituents including Mark Ridler, who is chair of Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, Cathy Rhodes, Sheffield Diocesan environment officer, and Judith Gwynn.

The residents were also joined by Ed Miliband, Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Earlier this year Ms Blake launched a project with constituents to build a Hallam Climate Manifesto which could be used to push for action locally and nationally ahead of COP26. Assemblies have taken place on Zoom each month with speakers including Chris Packham, economist Ann Pettifor, Our Cow Molly and campaigners Food Hall Sheffield.

Topics discussed included transforming public transport, food systems and energy production to tackle the climate emergency, international climate justice and protecting the natural environment.

The MP said: After 10 months of assemblies and discussions I was extremely proud to launch our Hallam Citizens' Climate Manifesto and join constituents to hand it straight to the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street.

"The ideas and principles outlined in this document have been drawn from the many assemblies and describe the changes my constituents said they would like to see at a local, regional, national, and international level.

"Above all, this manifesto speaks to the dynamism and ingenuity of the people of Hallam in imagining how to do things differently.

"I hope Boris Johnson will consider these thoughtful, considered, and practical suggestions, because I am really concerned that the Government don’t seem to have any plan for COP26, let alone one which will ensure a just and democratic transition or bring about the transformational change we need to see to tackle the climate and nature emergency.

"So whilst of course this manifesto is just the beginning, my hope is that we can now use it and the many ideas in its pages to push for a just, democratic transition at and after COP.”

Ms Blake also introduced the manifesto during a debate in Parliament on Thursday where she spoke about the importance of democracy at the talks.

Sheffield Diocesan environment officer and Hallam constituent Cathy Rhodes said: “One of the best things for me about these Citizens Assemblies and the Climate Manifesto is that the voices of the people on the ground in Sheffield were heard. We were able to have some great discussions and put together our manifesto of what needs to happen for the climate and nature emergency – and we hope COP26 will make real progress on this.”

Judith Gwynn, another Sheffield Hallam resident who joined the hand in at Number 10 said: “These assemblies and today’s hand in has been a fantastic opportunity to come together. The overarching theme that has come out of this project is climate justice - this is something we can and all need to get behind.”

Mark Ridler, who lives in Hallam and is the chair of The Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust: “The assemblies have been a great opportunity to get people talking about the importance of nature and getting people to know about the role nature can play in tackling the climate change.”

