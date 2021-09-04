The new sustainable Sheffield store with a focus on sportswear

It’s not going to take them long to notice Thrift and Bits, nestled on the parade of independents across from the Doctors Order pub.

This refreshing new fashion addition to the area will most certainly be a student favourite, but after visiting we think it will be one of ours too.

The first thing that welcomes you in the store is an amazing piece of street art by Rockit, depicting a figure that epitomizes the store and its commitment to sustainable clothing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zara Kassim

She’s been named joy, and how apt for a shop that has such happy owners.

Laura and Ben Grosvenor are a dynamic husband and wife team who established the store last year in October, before (yet another) lockdown arrived.

“We wanted to bring something that wasn’t just different, but much needed to the neighbourhood,” said Ed who is a self-confessed sneaker freak

“Sustainable clothing is helping the planet in so many ways, and I want to be a great role model for my own children and the next generation.”

Zara Kassim

The collection of both men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, and trainers is vast.

Each item is hand selected for its quality, and there is a clear focus on sportswear – from t shirts, sweaters to varsity jackets and some very unique rare pieces, including Jordan t-shirts in tip top quality.

Some items we looked at were at least 15 years old, but in excellent condition, including the top worn here by regular customer, and fashion undergraduate Zara Kassim.

“I walked past the shop one day and noticed some rare Nike trainers in the window – that drew me in. I love wearing sportswear and prefer something that is bought from resale.

"This is perfect for me for going out.”

Although based in a student area of the city, they have grown a wide range of customers who pop in intrigued and are then happily educated on the stock by

the friendly staff.

“My attitude towards clothing in general and also what I wear has shifted so much since working here,” said Laura.

“It’s so exciting going to handpick everything, and has made me really develop my love of sportswear and bring it into my own wardrobe.”

The range of high quality brands is a great asset to the city, both for sports fans after a vintage team item to those fashionistas who love a label – we saw great pieces packed on the rails from Nike, Guess, Levis, Champion, Adidas and Dolce & Gabanna.

The development of working from home has lead more shoppers to things that are confortable and stylish and this way of shopping ethically is something to consider if you’re not already on board.

Sports fan or not, there’s something for you inside Thrift and Bits – take a visit there and become a player on team Joy.

For more styling advice and to see what happens at The Fashion Exchange, follow us on Instagram: @fashionexchangestylists

Top tip: Sportswear can be dressed up, try a sweater with skinny jeans and heels or wide leg trousers and trainers

All clothing from: Thrift and Bits, Glossop Road, Sheffield. Visit their website at: www.thriftandbits.com

Price guide: Sweater £45

This fashion column is brought to you by The Fashion Exchange, a fashion styling and events company based in Sheffield.

In each edition we will share catwalk trends, on offer from local retailers modelled by local readers and street style spotting, looking at individual style that’s already all around our wonderful city!