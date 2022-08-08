Come Dine With Me: Sheffield restaurants given chance to be on hit Channel 4 show

We all know the classic Come Dine with Me doesn’t feature the best cooking expertise, but with a twist on this new show that’s all about to change, giving restaurants a chance to show off their skills.

‘Come Dine With Me: The Professionals’ is in the works and it could be Sheffield’s time to shine.

The filming dates are August 22 and 24 and applicants must be over 18 and working as a chef or staff member at a restaurant in Sheffield.

Local restaurants are being urged to apply for the second series with their winning menu to go head-to-head with other eateries in the area.

Restaurants can apply by nominating at least one chef and one other staff member to represent them in a battle against two other restaurant duos in a bid to host the best dining experience and walk away with £1000 and the prestigious CDWM - The Professionals Award.

The evening will be marked on food/drink, service, atmosphere and overall experience.

Lois Winwright, casting researcher, said: “Considering the amazing variety of unique and delicious restaurants all over Sheffield there will be some hot competition in this show. We are looking for restaurant duos with bags of personality who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000 for their restaurant.”