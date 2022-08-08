Food hygiene ratings for 9 well-known restaurants in Sheffield's Ecclesall Road including Mowgli, Urban Choola and Kettle Black

The least we can expect when ordering food or drinks is knowing that our food has been handled safely in a clean environment – So where are the top places in Sheffield?

By Hajra Akbar
Monday, 8th August 2022, 1:18 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 1:18 pm

Restaurants and bars all have requirements which are set out in law, and the Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme that carries out inspections of premises to rate food hygiene in restaurants.

The ratings can score from zero, which requires a lot of improvement to five, which is exceptionally good.

And to our luck there are hundreds of restaurants and bars in Sheffield that have achieved full five-star ratings. So without further ado, here are 9 of the best restaurants and bars based in Ecclesall Road.

1. Ecclesall Road food hygiene ratings revealed

We can today reveal the food hygiene ratings for a number of venues in Ecclesall Road.

2. Urban Choola

Urban Choola on Ecclesall Road have been awarded with a five star food hygiene rating. The Indian restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist, honours high-quality, fresh, seasonal ingredients.

3. Kettle Black

Kettle Black Cocktail bar on Ecclesall Road has been awarded with a five star food hygiene rating Cocktail Bar - The bar claim to have the finest mixologists in the city curating a seasonal menu with premium brands for customers.

4. Papa John's

Papa John's in Sheffield, Ecclesall Road have also been given the five star food hygiene rating.

