Restaurants and bars all have requirements which are set out in law, and the Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme that carries out inspections of premises to rate food hygiene in restaurants.
The ratings can score from zero, which requires a lot of improvement to five, which is exceptionally good.
And to our luck there are hundreds of restaurants and bars in Sheffield that have achieved full five-star ratings. So without further ado, here are 9 of the best restaurants and bars based in Ecclesall Road.
Undefined: readMore
1. Ecclesall Road food hygiene ratings revealed
We can today reveal the food hygiene ratings for a number of venues in Ecclesall Road.
Photo: Adobe
2. Urban Choola
Urban Choola on Ecclesall Road have been awarded with a five star food hygiene rating. The Indian restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist, honours high-quality, fresh, seasonal ingredients.
Photo: Google maps
3. Kettle Black
Kettle Black Cocktail bar on Ecclesall Road has been awarded with a five star food hygiene rating Cocktail Bar - The bar claim to have the finest mixologists in the city curating a seasonal menu with premium brands for customers.
Photo: Google maps
4. Papa John's
Papa John's in Sheffield, Ecclesall Road have also been given the five star food hygiene rating.
Photo: Google maps