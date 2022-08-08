Restaurants and bars all have requirements which are set out in law, and the Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme that carries out inspections of premises to rate food hygiene in restaurants.

The ratings can score from zero, which requires a lot of improvement to five, which is exceptionally good.

And to our luck there are hundreds of restaurants and bars in Sheffield that have achieved full five-star ratings. So without further ado, here are 9 of the best restaurants and bars based in Ecclesall Road.

1. Ecclesall Road food hygiene ratings revealed We can today reveal the food hygiene ratings for a number of venues in Ecclesall Road. Photo: Adobe Photo Sales

2. Urban Choola Urban Choola on Ecclesall Road have been awarded with a five star food hygiene rating. The Indian restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist, honours high-quality, fresh, seasonal ingredients. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

3. Kettle Black Kettle Black Cocktail bar on Ecclesall Road has been awarded with a five star food hygiene rating Cocktail Bar - The bar claim to have the finest mixologists in the city curating a seasonal menu with premium brands for customers. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

4. Papa John's Papa John's in Sheffield, Ecclesall Road have also been given the five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales