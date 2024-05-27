Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company is moving towards a more affordable cinema experience.

Cineworld has issued an update on one of their services which has been closed to customers for the past few weeks.

The VIP Lounges at Cineworld Sheffield and limited other locations across the country were closed on May 8.

A Cineworld spokesperson said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close all VIP lounges after careful review.”

Cineworld Sheffield, Valley Centertainment

VIP Lounges offered a hot and cold buffet, unlimited drinks and snacks to be enjoyed on recliner seats for a set price.

Now, the company is moving away from luxury cinema experiences, and towards a more affordable alternative.

The VIP Lounge at Cineworld Sheffield, part of Valley Centertainment, will reopen for the recliner experience, but without the refreshments package that customers know and love.

In a short notice on their website, Cineworld says: “Cineworld would like to take this opportunity to thank all our Cineworld VIP customers over the years for choosing to visit your local Cineworld VIP lounge.”